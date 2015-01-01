Abstract

This research addresses the pervasive issue of traffic congestion during the Hajj, where approximately 250,000 vehicles substantially exacerbate travel times and road accidents, while also escalating pollution levels, thereby adversely affecting public health. Aimed at bolstering the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the study focuses on the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced communication technologies to optimize traffic management in Mecca. Through the innovative deployment of smart cameras and real-time data analytics, the proposed system seeks to predict, manage, and alleviate traffic congestion by providing alternative routes and facilitating smoother vehicular movement. An exploration into the myriad benefits of this AI-integrated system reveals potentials such as enhanced road safety, improved emergency response efficiencies, and elevated air quality, thereby contributing to the overall wellbeing of the community and environment. In addition, the research anticipates that reducing traffic bottlenecks will indirectly invigorate local businesses and augment tourism revenues, aligning with the objectives of enhancing economic prosperity. By advocating a multi-faceted approach to crowd monitoring and management, this study underscores the indispensable role of AI in revolutionizing traffic management strategies, despite the challenges posed by the complexity of real-time data simulation and the unique intricacies of the Hajj.

Language: en