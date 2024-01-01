|
Citation
McManimen SL, Hay J, Long C, Bryan CJ, Aase DM. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38190852
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is theorized to be connected to social interactions and feelings of belongingness. Those with suicide-related cognitions (SRCs) demonstrate attentional bias toward negative or suicide-related words, which can lead to increased feelings of rejection or alienation. As social interactions employ both verbal and nonverbal cues, there exists a gap in understanding how perception of emotional expressions can contribute to the development or exacerbation of suicidal ideation.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Suicidal ideation; Emotion recognition; Emotional bias; Social cognition