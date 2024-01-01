Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examines the bidirectional associations between alcohol drinking and depression in which low to moderate alcohol drinking may reduce the risk of depression, while the occurrence of depression may increase the amount of alcohol drinking as a coping strategy.



METHOD: Data for the community-dwelling older adults from the Medicare Current Beneficiary Survey (MCBS) 2016 to 2019 were analyzed using random intercept cross-lagged panel models to explore the within-individual causal associations for males and females separately. Socioeconomic status (SES), smoking and comorbidities were adjusted in the models.



RESULTS: Among 3388 older adults with three measures for the number of alcohol drinks and Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ) depression scores, a prior increase in the number of drinks was related to a moderate non-significant decrease in PHQ scores in the follow-up, but a previous increase in the PHQ scores was significantly associated with a decrease in the number of drinks at the follow-up visit in the adjusted models (regression coefficient = -0.144, p = 0.017 for males; and coefficient = -0.11, p < 0.001 for females).



CONCLUSION: Prior depression may lead to reduced drinking in the follow up visits, but no bidirectional association was found among US older adults.

