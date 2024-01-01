|
Citation
Yu X, Gain EP, Kedia SK. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38190853
Abstract
BACKGROUND: This study examines the bidirectional associations between alcohol drinking and depression in which low to moderate alcohol drinking may reduce the risk of depression, while the occurrence of depression may increase the amount of alcohol drinking as a coping strategy.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Aging population; Alcohol drinking; Bidirectional association; Random intercept cross-lagged panel model