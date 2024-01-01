Abstract

BACKGROUND: To our knowledge, only few studies have analyzed the relationship between meeting the 24-h movement guidelines and suicidality in adolescents. The aim of this study was twofold: first, to examine the association between meeting the 24-h movement recommendations and suicidal ideation, suicide planning, and attempted suicide in a representative sample from the U.S. adolescents; and second, to test whether age group, sex, or race moderate these associations.



METHOD: This is a cross-sectional study including pooled data from the 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021 high school Youth Risk Behavior Surveys (YRBS). A total sample of 44,734 participants (48.5 % females) was included. The recommendations of the 24-h movement guidelines included physical activity, screen time, and sleep duration. Suicidality was examined considering three suicide-related behaviors: suicidal ideation (yes/no), suicide planning (yes/no), and attempted suicide (at least one time or more during the past 12 months).



RESULTS: Adolescents who met all three recommendations showed a lower likelihood of suicidal ideation (odds ratio [OR] = 0.49, 95 % confidence interval [CI] 0.37 to 0.63, p < 0.001), suicide planning (OR = 0.49, 95 % CI 0.37 to 0.65, p < 0.001), and attempted suicide (OR = 0.67, 95 % CI 0.46 to 0.96, p = 0.038) than those who did not meet all the recommendations. Overall, when younger adolescents, female adolescents, and adolescents of minority races met the 24-h movement recommendations, they had a lower risk of suicide-related outcomes than when they did not. LIMITATIONS: This is a cross-sectional study using self-reported data. It is not possible to establish cause-and-effect relationships, and the results could be influenced by some biases.



CONCLUSION: This study suggests that meeting the 24-h movement recommendations could play a relevant role in the prevention of suicidal ideation, planning suicide, and attempted suicide in a nationwide sample from the U.S. adolescents.

