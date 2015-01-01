|
Vaartstra LD, Taone T, Mezulis A. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38190282
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) risk in young adults is impacted by both affective and cognitive responses to stress. While previous research shows affective reactivity (AR) increases risk for NSSI, less research has examined the role of cognitive reactivity (CR). The current study examined how individual differences in CR to stress relate to NSSI. PARTICIPANTS: The sample included 192 college students (M = 19.84 years, SD = 2.51, 82% women).
affective reactivity; cognitive reactivity; NSSI; self-injury; young adults