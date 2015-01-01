Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) risk in young adults is impacted by both affective and cognitive responses to stress. While previous research shows affective reactivity (AR) increases risk for NSSI, less research has examined the role of cognitive reactivity (CR). The current study examined how individual differences in CR to stress relate to NSSI. PARTICIPANTS: The sample included 192 college students (M = 19.84 years, SD = 2.51, 82% women).



METHODS: Participants completed a baseline questionnaire followed by a laboratory visit involving measures before and after stress induction.



RESULTS: Analyses indicated that individuals who engage in NSSI reported more affective and cognitive reactivity to stress. Additionally, higher levels of affective and cognitive reactivity uniquely predicted NSSI. A combined model yielded mixed results. Higher levels of AR led to lower levels of CR, while higher levels of CR predicted more NSSI.



CONCLUSION: In sum, results demonstrated significant but unique effects of affective and cognitive reactivity to stress on NSSI.

