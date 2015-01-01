Abstract

AIM: To explore the priorities of women mothering children in the context of intimate partner violence and to understand what shapes those priorities.



DESIGN: A qualitative study using interpretive description, informed by Feminist Intersectionality adhering to the COREQ guidelines.



METHODS: Thematic analysis was used to analyse the data. DATA SOURCES: Dialogic, semi-structured interviews were conducted with a community sample of 20 adult Canadian women who were mothering dependent children (under 18 years) in the context of recent intimate partner violence from a current or former partner.



RESULTS: Women's main priorities focused on their own and their children's well-being and creating stability related to housing and finances. Three themes identified: it's all about the kids; my safety…totally disregarded; and I have to take care of him. Multiple external factors (coercive control, structural inequities, assumptions about mothering) shape priorities and the tensions arising from competing priorities women felt compelled to address simultaneously.



CONCLUSION: Priorities of women mothering in the context of intimate partner violence are complex, shaped not only by what they want but by the limited options available to them given constraints such as income, employment, housing and service responses. Coercive control, structural inequities and assumptions about mothering are important factors influencing mothers' priorities and experiences. Better understanding mothers' priorities can support better tailored policies, services and nursing practice. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING: Structural inequities that negatively impact health and well-being by limiting access to resources and the supports needed to enhance health can be better recognized and addressed through a trauma and violence informed care approach. IMPACT: This study addressed understanding the priorities of women mothering in the context of intimate partner violence. This research will impact women mothering in the context of intimate partner violence who receive care from nurses and other providers as well as those who provide care. REPORTING METHOD: This study adhered to relevant EQUATOR guidelines (the COREQ checklist). NO PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: The women who took part in the interviews for this study did not participate in the study design, analysis or manuscript preparation.

Language: en