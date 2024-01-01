|
Citation
|
Altintas M, Ozel M, Balsak H. J. Coll. Physicians Surg. Pak. 2024; 34(1): 48-53.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38185960
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate isolated firearm-related lower extremity injury (LEI) treated according to the current treatment of damage control orthopaedics (DCO) or traditional early comprehensive treatment (TECT), and to validate the usability of Mangled Extremity Severity Score (MESS). STUDY DESIGN: Observational study. Place and Duration of the Study: Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Diyarbakir Gazi Yasargil Training and Research Hospital, Turkiye, from November 2017 to November 2022.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; *Firearms; *Fractures, Bone; Amputation, Surgical; Limb Salvage; Lower Extremity/surgery