Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This article summarizes our research study on the scenario of an accidental chlorine gas release during transportation and preparing emergency response plan to mitigate the subsequent hazards in urban areas.



METHODOLOGY: To conduct the research study, the event tree analysis (ETA), a series of brain storming sessions, and a modeling of consequences of an accident using the Phylogenetic Analysis with Space/Time models (PHAST) software were employed.



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: Based on the result of the event tree, 32 initial occurring paths and 20 eventual occurring paths are identified as the outcome. The evacuation time is about 41 seconds, which is very short, and the odds of casualties are estimated at 99 percent within a radius of 140-192 m from the release site, 50 percent within a radius of 202-599 m, and 1 percent within a radius of 758 m.



CONCLUSION: Along with the use of consequence modeling, the development of the ETA can be effective in emergency preparedness. In the case of a chlorine gas release, it would not be possible to effectively control the source of release. Furthermore, the result indicates that in a major city like Tehran, the application and transport of chlorine gas can be a serious challenge.

