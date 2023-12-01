Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rural and low-income pediatric populations are at higher risk for trauma. Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) trauma in this population has not been studied.



PURPOSE: This study's purpose was to determine if rural populations or low-income populations are at higher risk for pediatric CMF trauma than urban or high-income populations, respectively, and to determine differences in mechanisms of injury (MOI).



STUDY DESIGN, SETTING, SAMPLE: A retrospective cohort study of CMF trauma patients younger than 17 years-old, living in the region served by one institution in Tennessee, and requiring oral and maxillofacial surgery consultation between January 2011 and December 2022 was performed. Exclusion criteria were incomplete medical records.



PREDICTOR VARIABLE: The primary predictor variable was geographic residence of the patient grouped into two categories: rural or urban defined by the state of Tennessee. Secondary variables were postal code (PC) average median household income (MHI) and PC population density.



MAIN OUTCOME VARIABLE(S): The main outcome variable was pediatric CMF injury rate per 100,000 people. MOI is a secondary outcome variable. COVARIATE(S): Covariates included sex, age, and race.



ANALYSES: Frequencies and percentages, Fisher's exact test, and Poisson regression models were utilized. Statistical significance was assumed at P-value <.05.



RESULTS: Rural or urban county designation was not associated with differing trauma rates (incident risk ratio (IRR) = 0.91; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.78 to 1.05; P = .18) by itself. One standard deviation increase in MHI decreased CMF trauma rates in rural designation counties by 24% (IRR: 0.76, 95% CI: 0.66, 0.88) and 6% in urban designation counties (IRR: 0.94, 95% CI: 0.87, 1.02). Lower rates of CMF trauma were associated with residence in higher income PCs (IRR = 0.91; 95% (CI) 0.86 to 0.97; P = .004), and higher population density (IRR = 0.87; 95% CI 0.79 to 0.94; P < .001). Dog bites and falls were more common in infancy and early childhood. Interpersonal violence was more common in older patients.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Patients in PCs with lower population density or incomes were at highest risk for CMF injuries. MOI differences by age were similar to findings in other studies. Tennessee's urban/rural county designation has complex interactions with MHI and pediatric CMF trauma rates.

Language: en