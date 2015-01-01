Abstract

Light is an underappreciated mood manipulator. People are often exposed to electronic equipment, which results in nocturnal blue light exposure in modern society. Light pollution drastically shortens the night phase of the circadian rhythm. Preclinical and clinical studies have reported that nocturnal light exposure can influence mood, such as depressive-like phenotypes. However, the effects of blue light at night (BLAN) on other moods and how it alters mood remain unclear. Here, we explored the impact of BLAN on stress-provoked aggression in male Sprague‒Dawley rats, focusing on its influence on basolateral amygdala (BLA) activity. Resident-intruder tests, extracellular electrophysiological recordings, and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays were performed. The results indicated that BLAN produces stress-induced heightened aggressive and anxiety-like phenotypes. Moreover, BLAN not only potentiates long-term potentiation and long-term depression in the BLA but also results in stress-induced elevation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), mature BDNF, and phosphorylation of tyrosine receptor kinase B expression in the BLA. Intra-BLA microinfusion of BDNF RNAi, BDNF neutralizing antibody, K252a, and rapamycin blocked stress-induced heightened aggressive behavior in BLAN rats. In addition, intra-BLA application of BDNF and 7,8-DHF caused stress-induced heightened aggressive behavior in naïve rats. Collectively, these results suggest that BLAN results in stress-evoked heightened aggressive phenotypes, which may work by enhancing BLA BDNF signaling and synaptic plasticity. This study reveals that nocturnal blue light exposure may have an impact on stress-provoked aggression. Moreover, this study provides novel insights into the BLA BDNF-dependent mechanism underlying the impact of the BLAN on mood.

