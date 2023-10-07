Abstract

On October 7, 2023, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, causing massive casualties and significant losses [1]. Initial search and rescue efforts were led by locals with support from the government of Afghanistan and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). According to early reports, at least 1482 people have died and more than 2,000 were injured, including women and children [2].



Surrounded by mountains, Afghanistan has a history of frequent natural disasters, including strong earthquakes, flash floods, and drought. In June 2022, more than 1000 people died and 1500 were seriously injured due to a strong earthquake that hit the southeastern region of the country [3]. Frequent flash floods during the months of July and August 2022 affected the lives and livelihoods of people in a number of provinces in the central, southern and south-eastern regions, approximately 16,000 families were impacted with a death toll of 192, over 11,000 houses were damaged further escalating internal displacement of people [4].



The remnants of the recent earthquakes and flash floods are compounded by a humanitarian crisis in the country, where the Afghan people were already enduring economic hardship and political instability. Since the withdrawal of the United States (US) mission and several international organizations following the August 2021 transition of power, the situation in the country has worsened significantly [5]. Restriction on women’s movement and an increased shortage of female health-care providers post August 2021 has affected access and coverage of essential health services, especially for women and children [6]. As of November 30, 2023, women and girls are not allowed to attend schools and universities. This enforcement goes against human rights and will have a negative impact on the social and economic sectors of the country in the long term. There is an urgent need for global solidarity in support of Afghan girls to ensure their voices are not silenced. Additionally, universities worldwide should establish remote and in-person educational programs for Afghan girls. This will help them pursue their dreams and become agents of social change in the future...

Language: en