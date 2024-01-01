|
Van Doren N, Bray BC, Soto JA, Linden-Carmichael AN. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
38190198
OBJECTIVE: Emotions play a critical role in health risk behaviors, including substance use. However, current research often focuses exclusively on average levels of positive and negative affect, neglecting the complexity of daily emotional patterns. By capturing multiple dimensions of affect, including arousal and discrete states, we can improve our understanding of proximal predictors of substance use. The present study demonstrates the utility of a novel methodological approach for assessing affect patterns in daily life in relation to alcohol and cannabis use.
