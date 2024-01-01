|
Dora J, Kuczynski AM, Schultz ME, Acuff SF, Murphy JG, King KM. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38190199
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: It is hypothesized that alcohol use is reinforcing when used as a strategy to cope with negative affect. Although the evidence for this hypothesis in observational data is weak, some experimental evidence suggests that the behavioral economic demand for alcohol increases immediately following a negative emotional event. We hypothesized that people show a higher demand for alcohol following negative (vs. neutral) mood inductions and that this effect is stronger in people who report heavier drinking compared to people who report lighter drinking as well as stronger on days characterized by higher coping motives and negative urgency.
Language: en