Abstract

AIMS: This study examined whether women in Sweden who had been in an intimate partner violence (IPV) relationship reached post-traumatic growth (PTG) and if the level of PTG differed for women who had received formal help compared with women who had not received formal help. The study also examined whether there was a difference in the level of PTG depending on which type of formal help the women had received.



METHODS: The data were collected through an online self-report survey. A total of 166 women took part in the study.



RESULTS: The results showed that 69.3% (n = 115) of the women reported a pre-determined or higher level of PTG attainment and that those who had received formal help reported a higher level of PTG than those who had not received formal help. There was no difference in the level of PTG depending on which type of formal help the women had received.



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of the Swedish women in this study who had lived in an IPV relationship attained PTG. Although formal help appeared to help the women attain PTG, the type of the formal help did not seem to have a crucial role in attaining different levels of PTG. These findings are discussed in the light of the future research directions and public health measures to better support women who experience IPV.

