Abstract

Foster road safety in school surroundings is an answer for high traffic injury rates and can help to build safe, healthy, and sustainable cities. This paper pursues two goals: identifying the built environment characteristics that influence the severity of traffic crashes in elementary school surroundings for a medium-sized city in Latin America, Porto Alegre (Brazil); and discussing safety measures to provide information for policy making. Ordered and unordered discrete choice models, with random parameters, were estimated in order to analyze the influence of built environment characteristics on the traffic crash severity. The modeling indicates that the severity of traffic injuries in school surroundings is influenced by school, crash, socioeconomic characteristics, and the built environment, highlighting the negative role of the number of four-way intersections and the positive impact of commercial land use for crash involving a car and at least one pedestrian or cyclist. Developing built environment strategies to encourage active mode trips should consider identifying measures to ensure safety.



SR2S

Language: en