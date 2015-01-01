Abstract

The relationship between child maltreatment and psychological distress among adolescents has been well-established, but its underlying mechanism is rarely explored. Based on the biological embedding model of early adversity and interpersonal theory of psychopathology, this study examines whether the four main dimensions of social relationships-those of family, teacher-student, peers and classmates mediate the association between child maltreatment and adolescent psychological distress. Data are collected from a random sample of 971 students from middle and high schools in some rural areas in Shaanxi province, mainland China. Structural equation modeling is used to test the theoretical framework and results show a good model fit. The experience of child maltreatment not only has direct and significant influence on adolescent psychological distress, but also an indirect influence through family and teacher-student relationships. Relationships with peers and classmates do not mediate the association between child maltreatment and adolescent psychological distress. This study expands our understanding of the underlying mechanisms of how child maltreatment affects adolescent psychological distress. In addition, findings provide practical implications for the policies and social work services to reduce the psychological distress of adolescents in China.

