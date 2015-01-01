Abstract

Transportation projects have significant impacts on the transportation system's resilience as well as people's welfare. In addition, governments bear a financial burden associated with developing such projects due to the significant resources needed both during and after the founding period. Hence, the process of evaluating transportation projects is essential. This work presents a complete guideline for decision makers to evaluate transportation projects or choose from alternatives. The evaluation process of transportation projects consists of two parts: travel demand modeling and the assessment phase. The four-step modeling approach is described in this paper as an illustration of travel demand models, which is considered the initial stage in the evaluation process. After that, evaluation criteria affecting the judgment of decision makers are presented. The selection of these criteria forms the framework for the project evaluation process. Next, each evaluation criterion's key performance indicators (KPIs) are discussed. Decision-making techniques such as benefit-cost analysis (BCA) and multiple criteria decision-making (MCDM) tools are then carefully explained. The forenamed techniques are used throughout the phase of assessment and prioritization.

