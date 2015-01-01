|
Citation
|
Zou Y, Han W, Zhang Y, Tang J, Zhong X. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2023; 149(10): e04023101.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Civil Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Accurately predicting freeway incident clearance time and analyzing influential factors are essential for developing effective traffic incident management strategies. Existing approaches for analyzing traffic incident clearance time include statistical models and machine learning models. Whereas the statistical approach is able to quantify the impact of influential factors on incident clearance time, it often yields unsatisfactory levels of the prediction accuracy. Conversely, the machine learning approach lacks model interpretability but can generate accurate predictions. To combine the advantages of both approaches, a survival analysis model based on deep neural network (DeepSurv) is applied to predict the traffic incident clearance time. We used the SHapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP) method to interpret the modeling results of the DeepSurv model and analyze the impact of influential factors on traffic incident clearance time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Clearance time; DeepSurv model; Freeway traffic incident; Influential factor analysis