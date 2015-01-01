|
he left-turn waiting area (LTWA) has been commonly used in many signalized intersections to increase the capacity of left-turn movements. However, LTWAs may negatively affect the performance of arterial signal coordination because the lag-lag left-turn phase sequence turns out to be the only feasible left-turn treatment to accommodate the presence of LTWAs. To investigate the effects of LTWAs on arterial signal coordination, this paper proposes an analytical model based on the classic MAXBAND algorithm to quantify the gaps between the actual bandwidth and the maximum possible bandwidth. The model can further identify the applicable signal timing condition of LTWAs in an arterial signal system. A case study of a signalized arterial with LTWAs in Wuhan City was conducted to verify the effectiveness of the proposed method.
