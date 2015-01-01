Abstract

There are many vulnerable road users on urban roads, such as pedestrians and personal mobility users. Additionally, there are various risky roads on urban roads, including signalized intersections and school zones. Speed management is one of the strategies for improving traffic safety, and speed-reduction pavement marking is one of the traffic-calming facilities that can produce the desired deceleration effect at a relatively low cost for safety management. In this study, for multilateral analysis to adopt the optimal marking on urban roads, first, several pavement markings were investigated through both domestic and foreign cases. And speed-reduction pavement markings that are proper to install on the urban road and show significant speed-reduction effects were selected. Then, the effect of each pavement marking was evaluated from the survey analysis and driving simulator experiment. The optimal marking design was selected through the first survey and the driving simulation results with a second survey after the experiment. Finally, empirical evaluation in the self-driving experimental area (K-City) was performed to explore the speed-reduction effect of the selected pavement marking. The results showed that the chosen marking demonstrated its effectiveness for inducing deceleration, and also it can adjust the degree of speed reduction of heterogeneous road sections to a similar level. Therefore, we expect that the selected pavement marking design can reduce speed on the urban road and it will contribute to enhancing drivers' speed limit compliance rate following the lowering of the urban speed limit according to the new policy.

