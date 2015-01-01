Abstract

As one of Tibet's most vital traffic safety devices, guide signs are usually Tibetan-Chinese bilingual. Therefore, drivers need effective recognition of Tibetan-Chinese bilingual traffic signs for safe driving. This study aims to determine two design parameters of the Tibetan-Chinese bilingual guide signs: Tibetan character height () and aspect (height to width) ratio. Two highway facilities were selected for the simulation experiment: a general highway intersection and a high-grade highway exit ramp. To incorporate drivers' visual recognition characteristics, 20 Tibetan drivers and 20 Han drivers were invited to wear head-mounted eye trackers for a dynamic driving simulation experiment of visual identification of guide signs. Four layout designs were used to analyze Tibetan and Han drivers' visual recognition characteristics. The regression model for was first developed based on the visibility theory of guide signs. Then, the character-height design values for the Tibetan-Chinese bilingual guide signs were established for different speed limits. The results of this study should help to optimize the design of traffic signs in Tibet and improve highway traffic safety.

