Abstract

Road transportation does an excellent job of connecting Savars inner and outer areas, but it might be difficult for commuters to decide which mode of transportation to employ because residents of Savar come from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds. It is necessary to do in-depth research on the characteristics of people in the study region who choose different modes of transportation to achieve the goal of selecting a certain mode for their travel. Where a person lives can have a significant impact on their typical patterns of travel behavior. People who live closer to the center of things have access to a wider variety of amenities than those who live further away, and as a consequence, their travel patterns are distinct from one another. The studys findings indicate that several factors, including income, age, gender, and vocational qualities and goals, influence a commuters preferred method of transportation. When it comes to selecting a mode of transportation, the most predictable factors to take into account are trip time and cost. After conducting research, it was found that most excursions are made from this place to Motijheel, Tejgaon, and Savar Export Processing Zone for their services, businesses, and jobs, respectively.

