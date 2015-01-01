Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this paper is to propose and evaluate two options for two-level transport solutions at the intersection of the bypass road and the Pidvolochyske Highway in Ternopil, Ukraine. The aim is to address the issues associated with the current road network passing through residential zones and present an optimal resolution for the intersection.



METHODology: The methodology involves using the PTV Vissim software to conduct simulation modelling. The transport and operational indicators of the two options for two-level transport solutions, an elongated loop and two interconnected rings, are compared across different traffic intensities.



RESULTS: The results show that the transport solution with two roundabouts exhibits superior characteristics, particularly under high traffic flow conditions. The strengths and limitations of each solution are comprehensively delineated, encompassing factors like efficiency, cost-effectiveness, safety measures, and ecological impacts. Theoretical contribution: The paper contributes to advancing knowledge and practice in two-level transport solutions. It provides valuable insights for developing the transportation system in Ternopil and other post-conflict cities. The advantages and disadvantages of public-private partnerships (PPP) as a tool for attracting investments and innovations in transportation infrastructure are also discussed. Practical implications: The findings of this research can be used by professionals in transportation, urban planning, and ecology for infrastructure development. It also serves as a valuable resource for residents of Ternopil interested in fostering improvements to their city's quality of life.

