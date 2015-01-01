SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Attwood C, Benkwitz A, Holland M. Death Stud. 2023; 47(9): 1025-1032.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2022.2160032

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Road traffic collisions (RTCs) are a global public health concern; however, research on the impact of bereavement on families remains limited. A critical realist approach was adopted to explore experiences of families suffering bereavement following RTCs, using interviews with 14 participants in the United Kingdom (UK) who have lost a family member. Three key themes were identified: (1) worsening mental health following bereavement, (2) negative impact of an RTC-related bereavement upon family members, (3) limited support following an RTC.

FINDINGS highlighted the requirement for appropriate support for bereaved families, and outlined significant flaws within the UK legal system, sentencing, and treatment of families.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print