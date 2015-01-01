Abstract

Road traffic collisions (RTCs) are a global public health concern; however, research on the impact of bereavement on families remains limited. A critical realist approach was adopted to explore experiences of families suffering bereavement following RTCs, using interviews with 14 participants in the United Kingdom (UK) who have lost a family member. Three key themes were identified: (1) worsening mental health following bereavement, (2) negative impact of an RTC-related bereavement upon family members, (3) limited support following an RTC.



FINDINGS highlighted the requirement for appropriate support for bereaved families, and outlined significant flaws within the UK legal system, sentencing, and treatment of families.

