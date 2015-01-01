|
Attwood C, Benkwitz A, Holland M. Death Stud. 2023; 47(9): 1025-1032.
Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
Road traffic collisions (RTCs) are a global public health concern; however, research on the impact of bereavement on families remains limited. A critical realist approach was adopted to explore experiences of families suffering bereavement following RTCs, using interviews with 14 participants in the United Kingdom (UK) who have lost a family member. Three key themes were identified: (1) worsening mental health following bereavement, (2) negative impact of an RTC-related bereavement upon family members, (3) limited support following an RTC.
