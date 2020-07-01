Abstract

OBJECTIVE

To assess the pattern of injuries in autopsy examination of road traffic accident cases at Peshawar.



Materials and Methods

A community-based descriptive cross-sectional study included a total of 94 candidates presented for autopsy at the forensic medicine department, Khyber medical college from 01st July 2020 to 30th June 2021.



Results

The age of the subjects ranged from 2-80 years with a mean age of 36.9 ± 20.7 years. 96.8 % of subjects were having multiple injuries whereas, 3.2% were having a single injury. Overall, 94 cases had a total number of 303 injuries, out of which 90.76% were small-sized, 7.92% were medium-sized and 1.32% were large-sized including all kinds of injuries. The most common presenting injury was laceration (87.2%), preceded by abrasion (59.6%), then contusion (51.1%), fracture (23.4%), and hematoma (2.1%). The most common region involved in RTA was head & neck with 86.17%. Maximal deaths occurred within 3-6 hours following an RTA. The most common cause of death was an injury to the brain and its associated vessels. There is no significant correlation noted between the patterns of injury and the cause of death of subjects (p<0.05).



Conclusion

Our study shows the pattern of injuries and causes of death via RTA, as there is no study conducted in this region. It will be useful to Law Enforcement agencies in implementing rules and regulations in preventing RTA and public awareness.

Keywords: Road Traffic accidents, Autopsy findings

