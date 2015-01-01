Abstract

Random parameter logit regression is used to analyze police-reported data on 8,253 heavy vehicle-related crashes in Addis Ababa between July 2014 and June 2017. The analysis shows that fatal crashes are more likely to occur during the day and on weekdays, particularly when the circulation of trucks is high. It also shows the disproportionately high involvement of young drivers in heavy vehicle crashes in the city. However, the likelihood of crashes resulting in fatalities and serious injuries increases slightly compared to those resulting only in property damage as the age of drivers increases. Low levels of drivers' education, the fact that drivers are often not the owners of vehicles, ownership of vehicles by companies and government organizations, and inappropriate road medians' inappropriate design are also significant contributors to fatal crashes. Curbing deaths and injuries from heavy vehicle crashes in Addis Ababa requires strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations, particularly speed limits; reforms in driver's training and certification; improved safety culture of vehicle owners and design of road infrastructure. Ethiopia's national road safety strategy launched in July 2022 addresses these issues. Hence the government is taking steps in the right direction.

