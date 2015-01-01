|
Citation
Chen Z, Wan S, Chen Z. Highl. Sci. Eng. Technol. 2022; 27: 774-779.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Darcy & Roy Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In view of the prominent potential safety hazards and frequent accidents of escalator step gap, this paper makes an in-depth analysis of escalator movement gap from the perspective of risk prevention and control, and puts forward a safe step structure, which can effectively isolate passengers from movement gap, greatly reduce the safety risk of movement clearance, avoid involvement in accidents and improve the overall safety performance of escalator. It is conducive to extensive promotion and application.
Language: en
Keywords
Escalator; involvement accidents; risk analysis; safety step; step gap