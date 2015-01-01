Abstract

Background Both sleep duration and physical activity following concussion may influence subsequent recovery.



OBJECTIVE measurement of sleep and physical activity behavior via wearable technology may provide insights into their association with concussion recovery.



OBJECTIVE To determine whether sleep behavior (eg, duration, timing) and/or physical activity (steps/day, or exercise frequency, duration, intensity) in the first month after adolescent sports-related concussion are associated with developing persisting postconcussion symptoms (PPCS). Design Case-control. Setting Outpatient sports medicine clinic. Participants The study prospectively enrolled adolescent athletes who sustained a concussion (N = 49, age = 14.8 ± 1.8 years; 51% female) who were evaluated within 14 days of concussion (mean = 6.7 ± 2.7 days) and followed uvia sleep/physical activity monitoring for the subsequent 2 weeks. Main Outcome Measures Participants wore a monitor to track sleep (sleep time, wake time, and time spent awake in bed at night) and physical activity (average steps/day, exercise frequency, exercise duration) behavior for 2 weeks after initial assessment. Participants were followed until symptom resolution, and the main outcome of interest was development of PPCS (symptom duration >28 days). A multivariable logistic regression model was used to examine associations between physical activity and sleep behavior with PPCS.



RESULTS Of the 49 participants, 47% (n = 23, mean symptom resolution = 57 ± 23 days post injury) developed PPCS and 53% (n = 26, mean symptom resolution = 15 ± 7 days post injury) did not. Univariable analysis showed that the PPCS group took fewer steps/day (7526 ± 2975 vs. 9803 ± 3786 steps/day; p =.02), exercised less frequently (2.5 ± 2.2 vs. 4.4 ± 2.1 days/week; p =.005), and spent more time in bed awake (1.2 ± 0.3 vs. 0.8 ± 0.3 h/night; p =.03) than the no PPCS group. Multivariable results indicated the odds of developing PPCS significantly increased with fewer exercise session/week (adjusted odds ratio = 1.96, 95% confidence interval = 1.09, 3.51, p =.024).



CONCLUSIONS More exercise sessions that were longer than 15 minutes during concussion recovery was associated with a lower risk of developing PPCS, whereas sleep and other physical activity measures were not. Further studies regarding exercise duration and intensity are needed. Clinicians may consider advising patients to optimize sleep and physical activity during concussion recovery.

