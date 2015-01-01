Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a huge public health challenge worldwide. Epidemiological monitoring is important to inform healthcare policy. We aimed at determining the prevalence, outcome, and causes of TBI in Cameroon by conducting a 5-year retrospective study in three referral trauma centers. Data on demographics, causes, injury mechanisms, clinical aspects, and discharge status were recorded. Comparisons between two categorical variables were done using Pearson's chi-square test or Fisher's exact test. A total of 6248 cases of TBI were identiﬁed of 18,151 trauma cases, yielding a prevalence of 34%. The number of TBI cases increased across the years (915 in 2016, 1406 in 2020). Demographic data and causes of TBI were available for 6248 subjects and detailed data on clinical characteristics on 2178 subjects. Median age was 30.0 (24.0, 41.0) years. Males were more affected (80%). Road trafﬁc incidents (RTIs; 75%) was the main cause of TBI, with professional bike riders being more affected (17%). Computed tomography (CT) imaging was performed in 67.7% of cases. Of the 597 (27.4%) cases who did not undergo neuroimaging, 311 (52.1%) did not have neuroimaging performed because of ﬁnancial constraints, among which 7% were severe TBI cases. A total of 341 (19.6%) patients were discharged against medical advice, of which 83% had ﬁnancial limitations. Mortality was 10.3% (225 of 2178) in the overall population, but disproportionately high in patients with severe TBI (55%) compared to those in high-income settings (27%). TBI occurrence is high in Cameroon, and RTIs are the main causes. Disparities in care provision were identiﬁed as attributable to ﬁnancial constraints regarding CT scanning and continuation of care. The data presented can inform preventive interventions to improve care provision and transport policies. Implementation of a universal health insurance may be expected to improve hospital care and reduce the adverse effects of TBI among Cameroonians.

