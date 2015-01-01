|
Citation
Simonsson P, Berryessa CM, Solomon PL. Psychol. Crime Law 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
PMID unavailable
Abstract
Judges have significant decision-making power that dictates the outcomes of defendants, but their perceptions regarding persons with psychiatric disorders (PPDs) are understudied. This qualitative study explored judges' perceptions of dangerousness of PPDs and the benefits and risks of violence surrounding the use of community-based interventions for PPDs. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 31 state and city-level court judges, which were then thematically analyzed.
Language: en
Keywords
forensic mental health; judges; judicial decision making; Stigma; violence