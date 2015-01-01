Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Various manifestations ranging from physical symptoms to cognitive and emotional impairments could often be seen following head concussions that lead to mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). These symptoms are commonly comprising the post-concussion syndrome (PCS) and their resolution could be influenced by multiple factors. Personality traits have been suggested as potential risk factors for the emergence and persistence of PCS. In this study, we aimed to investigate the possible predisposition to PCS given by certain personality traits.



METHODS: Prospective cohort studies, observational studies, and cross-phenotype polygenic risk score analyses were selected from the main scientific databases (PubMed/Medline, Scopus, EMBASE, Web of Science) based on multiple-step screening, using keywords (such as "personality traits", "post-concussion syndrome", "traumatic brain injury", "anxiety", "depression", "resilience", and "somatization") and inclusion/exclusion criteria (English written studies available in full text presenting relevant data on TBI patients and their personality traits; reviews, animal studies, and studies not written in English, not available in full text, or not presenting full demographical and clinical data were excluded). The investigated personality traits included emotional reserve, somatic trait anxiety, embitterment, mistrust, parental anxiety, state anxiety, trait anxiety, anxiety sensitivity, pain catastrophizing, helplessness, sports-concussion symptom load, and cognitive resilience.



RESULTS: The reviewed data from 16 selected studies suggested that personality traits play an essential role in the development and persistence of PCS. Emotional reserve, cognitive resilience, and lower levels of somatic trait anxiety were associated with better outcomes in PCS. However, higher levels of anxiety sensitivity, pain catastrophizing, helplessness, and sports-concussion symptom load were associated with worse outcomes in PCS. Parental anxiety was not associated with persistent symptoms in children following concussion. Despite the statistical analysis regarding the included publications bias was low, further studies should further investigate the correlation between TBI and some personality traits, as some of the selected studies did not included healthy individuals and their psychological profiles for comparison and correlation analysis.



CONCLUSION: Personality traits may help predict the development and persistence of PCS following mTBI. Understanding the personality traits roles in PCS could assist the development of targeted interventions for the prevention and treatment of PCS. Further research is needed to better understand the complex interactions between personality traits, neurobiological factors, and psychosocial factors in PCS.

Language: en