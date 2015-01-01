Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is unclear how anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction (ACLR) affects the development of osteoarthritis (OA). This uncertainty is partly caused by the lack of long-term studies on ACL injuries treated primarily without reconstruction and the underreporting of symptomatic OA.



PURPOSE: To determine (1) the knee function, symptoms, and activity level, as well as the presence of radiographic and symptomatic OA; (2) how these clinical outcomes have changed over time; and (3) the frequency of subsequent knee surgeries after the index ACL injury in a cohort of patients with ACL injuries treated primarily without reconstruction. STUDY DESIGN: Case series; Level of evidence, 4.



METHODS: A total of 100 patients underwent initial nonoperative treatment >30 years ago (mean, 33.2 ± 1.4 years). Of these, 81 patients (mean age, 59 ± 8 years) completed the Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS), Lysholm Knee Scoring Scale, and Tegner Activity Scale. Seventy-three patients underwent radiography to evaluate tibiofemoral and patellofemoral OA in the ACL-injured knee. Patients only underwent late ACLR if they experienced insufficient knee stability.



RESULTS: At 33 years after the ACL injury, the KOOS Activities of Daily Living subscore was better than population-based reference values, but scores were similar for the remaining KOOS subscales. Furthermore, 65% of patients had a good or excellent Lysholm score (≥84 points). The Tegner score decreased 4 points from before the injury to 33-year follow-up (P <.001). Most patients (75%) had evidence of radiographic tibiofemoral and/or patellofemoral OA, but only 38% were classified as having symptomatic OA (defined as radiographic OA in combination with a symptomatic knee according to cutoffs on the KOOS). Approximately 50% underwent meniscal surgery, and 29% subsequently underwent ACLR for recurrent instability. There were 2 patients who underwent total knee replacement.



CONCLUSION: Despite a high prevalence of radiographic OA, patients achieved acceptable subjective knee function and had a relatively low prevalence of symptomatic OA at >30 years after an ACL injury when an initial nonoperative treatment strategy was employed.

