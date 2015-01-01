Abstract

Suicide a leading cause of death among adolescents and is nearly always preceded by suicidal ideation (SI). Concerningly, SI during adolescence is not uncommon, as it is reported by as much as 20% of American youth. As such, SI in adolescence has been the subject of substantial research. Literature points to anger in adolescence as a relatively strong correlate of SI. However, work is limited, focusing on cross-sectional associations between anger in adolescence and SI and conceptualizing anger as a broad construct, failing to investigate the many narrow facets that comprise it. We address these gaps by investigating anger in adolescence as a (1) cross-sectional and (2) prospective correlate of SI and (3) investigating broad versus narrow conceptualizations of anger in adolescence as they relate to SI. Among two samples (Study 1, nationally representative community-based youth, n = 1,729; Study 2, high-risk juvenile justice involved youth, n = 1,406), anger in adolescence was cross-sectionally related to SI. However, when controlling for SI at baseline, anger in adolescence was not a prospective risk factor for SI at follow-up, nine years later. Finally, narrow facets of anger (e.g., argumentative, defiant, irritable, resentful, spiteful) were not more closely related than broad conceptualizations of anger to SI. These findings indicate that while anger in adolescence is cross-sectionally associated with SI, it should not necessarily be viewed as a valid risk factor for development of SI over the course of nearly a decade. Further, findings did not elucidate any narrow facets of anger that are particularly linked with SI.

Language: en