Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide rates in the working-age U.S. population have increased by over 40% in the last two decades. Although suicide may be linked with characteristics of workplaces and their industries, few studies have reported industry-level suicide rates. No study has reported suicide rates by industry using nationally representative data. This study estimates suicide risks across industries in the U.S. working population.



METHODS: Industry-level estimates of suicide risks require substantial data; we combined 29 years of U.S. suicide data using the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS)-Mortality Linked data from 1986 through 2014, with mortality follow-up through 2015. We conducted survey-weighted Poisson regression analyses to estimate suicide mortality rates and rate ratios across all populations and stratified by gender. All analyses were adjusted first for age, and then for age, employment status, marital status, race/ethnicity, and rurality/urbanicity (demographic-adjusted). Rate ratios compared results for workers in each industry to those for all industries, accounting for the NHIS survey design.



RESULTS: A total of 1,943 suicide deaths were recorded. Age-adjusted suicide rates per 100,000 were highest in the furniture, lumber, and wood industry group (29.3), the fabricated metal industry (26.3), and mining (25.8). Demographic-adjusted rates were higher among men than women in most industries. Demographic-adjusted rate ratios were significantly elevated in the furniture, lumber, and wood industries (Rate Ratio, RR = 1.60, 95% confidence interval, CI = 1.18-2.18); chemicals and allied products (RR = 1.49, 95%CI = 1.04-2.13); and construction (RR = 1.21, 95% CI = 1.03-1.41).



CONCLUSION: Several industries had significantly high suicide rates. Suicide prevention efforts may be particularly useful for workers in those industries.

