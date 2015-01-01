|
Citation
Yen CF, Lin YH, Hsiao RC, Chen YY, Chen YL. Asian J. Psychiatry 2023; 92: e103889.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38194725
Abstract
Mental health problems among individuals affected by war have long been a considerable concern (Lim et al., 2022); however, few studies have investigated mental health problems among individuals who have not experienced war but are worried about war (Hajek et al., 2023). In 2023, there have been many military conflicts in Asia. In addition to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, the relationships between North Korea and neighboring countries (e.g., Korea and Japan) as well as between China and neighboring countries (e.g., Philippines and India) have become tense. Given that individuals who face the threat of potential war have a higher risk of depression (Hajek et al., 2023) and suicide (Ahmed and Heun, 2023, Pridmore et al., 2018, Saied et al., 2023, Tandon, 2023), understanding the threats of war perceived by people in Asia can help develop intervention programs for mental health problems.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Depression; Taiwan; Emigration; Internet search; Military activities