Senapati RE, Jena S, Parida J, Panda A, Patra PK, Pati S, Kaur H, Acharya SK. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e35.
38195413
BACKGROUND: Adolescence is an essential stage for the development of mental health, and suicide is among the leading cause of mortality for adolescents around the world. In India, the suicide rate among adolescents has been increasing in recent years. The scoping review was conducted to map the evidence and address gaps by examining the existing pattern, and trends, and identify the major risk factors of suicide among Indian adolescents.
Depression; Mental health; Self-harm; Suicidal ideation; Indian adolescents; Review-of-literature