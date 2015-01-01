|
Gemara N, Sharabani M, Rozenfeld-Tzafar N. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 149: e106602.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38194847
BACKGROUND: Religion is a significant cultural component that impacts child sexual abuse (CSA) in various ways, including its definition, perception, and treatment. This study focuses on the Jewish ultra-Orthodox community in Israel, a strictly religious, segregated, and close-knit community with unique cultural practices and beliefs that impact children's safety and vulnerability to CSA.
Religion; Child sexual abuse; Context-informed perspective; Jewish ultra-Orthodox; Risk and protection of children