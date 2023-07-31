Abstract

Shaken baby syndrome (SBS) is a form of traumatic brain injury. Shaking babies can cause the brain matter to bounce within the cranium causing bruising and bleeding, which can result in permanent brain injury. Understanding the attitudes and knowledge of mothers on SBS would help establish effective interventions to raise awareness and establish preventive measures and education programs to avoid debilitating sequelae from SBS in newborns and infants. This study aimed to explore the awareness and attitude regarding SBS. An observational, cross-sectional study was conducted from April 1st through July 31st, 2023. The study population is comprised of mothers who are residents of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia and excluded females with no children and those who refused to participate, in addition to mothers not in the Eastern Province. The final sample size included 403 participants. An online-based validated questionnaire was used in the Arabic language. The questionnaire included demographic information and questions to assess the knowledge and attitude of participants regarding SBS. The chi-square test was used to test for significant associations. The majority of the participants were married (72%), while 15.6% were divorced and 10.2% were widowed. Only 7.4% of the participants were illiterates, 30.5% had primary education only, and 15.9% had postgraduate studies. Of note, 37% of the participants said that they would shake their children to calm them if they started to cry. Only 33% of the participants said that shaking babies is harmful. The most commonly reported complications of shaking babies were intracranial bleeding (48.1%), behavioral changes (23.8%), and learning disability (23.5%). Regarding attitude toward SBS, more than two-thirds (72.5%) of the participants said that they want to know more about SBS. Only the educational level had statistically significant relationship between the awareness and the sociodemographic level of the participants. This study concludes that Saudi mothers' knowledge about SBS is inadequate despite the favorable attitude toward gaining information about it. The awareness level is significantly associated with educational status, which reflects the importance of education programs, especially during the pregnancy period, in raising awareness about SBS and its complications.

Language: en