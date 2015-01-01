SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bagares LJ, Mejia PRP, Punsalan RB. Cureus 2023; 15(12): e50211.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.50211

38192922

PMC10772852

There are multiple reports already regarding acute carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning in the Philippines secondary to the misuse of portable generators, especially during times of typhoons. We present a case of unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning in a Filipino household wherein our index patient is among the five members who were unconscious before they were rushed to the hospital. Three of the household members, on the other hand, were found dead. The index patient had an increased serum fraction percentage of carboxyhemoglobin level and presented with rhabdomyolysis during admission. Neuroimaging confirmed a hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy secondary to carbon monoxide intoxication. Even without hyperbaric oxygen therapy, the patient improved with adequate hydration, early rehabilitation, and trauma-focused psychotherapy.


poisoning; carbon monoxide; acute carbon monoxide poisoning; carbon monoxide poisoning; filipino; filipino household; household

