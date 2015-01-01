Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The epidemiological information associated with seizure-related burn injuries is lacking in China. Therefore, this study aims to analyze the clinical profile, management, outcome, and risk factors of burns that are directly caused by seizures among epileptic patients, and identify the epidemiological characteristics to develop effective preventive strategies.



METHODS: This study was conducted between January 2002 and December 2022 in a large Chinese burn center. Data including clinical profile, wound treatment, and outcome were analyzed. A multiple linear regression was used to screen the risk factors for the length of hospital stay (LOS), and a multiple logistic regression was used to screen the contributory factors for the amputation.



RESULTS: A total of 184 burn patients (55.98 % females) were enrolled, with a 0.78 % incidence rate during the study period. The mean age of the patients was 36.16 years (SD: 17.93). Patients aged 20-29 were the most affected age groups (23.37 %). Most burns were caused by flame, accounting for 60.33 % (111/184) of all cases. In total, 76.09 % of the 184 patients underwent at least one operation, and 35 patients (19.02 %) still required amputation during the study period. Burn sites (hands) had the greatest impact on amputation (OR = 3.799), followed by flame burns (OR = 3.723). The mean LOS/TBSA was 6.90 ± 8.53 d, and a larger TBSA, full-thickness burns, and a higher number of operations were identified as the risk factors for a longer LOS. There was one death among the 184 patients, with a mortality rate of 0.54 %.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates that burn injuries are extremely harmful to individuals with epilepsy in China because they are at high risk of amputation and disability. Effective healthcare education and preventive programs that focus on lifestyle modifications and seizure control should be implemented to reduce the burn incidence in these populations.

