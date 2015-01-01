Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent pregnancy and intimate partner violence (IPV) are major public health issues that are linked to poor health outcomes particularly during pregnancy. In sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), previous studies on IPV during pregnancy have primarily focused on adults. This review examines the available evidence on adolescents' experience of IPV during pregnancy in SSA.



DESIGN: Systematic review.



METHODS: We searched multiple databases for articles that met our inclusion criteria. Included studies investigated IPV during pregnancy, including prevalence, risk factors and health outcomes among ever-pregnant adolescents aged 10-19 years old or younger in SSA. Studies were peer-reviewed studies from SSA, quantitative and/or qualitative; and published in English regardless of the year of publication.



RESULTS: Nine studies out of 570 abstracts screened, published between 2007 and 2020, met the inclusion criteria. The prevalence of IPV during pregnancy among adolescents in SSA ranged from 8.3% to 41%. Mental health symptoms, particularly depression, and anxiety, were associated with adolescent IPV during pregnancy and qualitatively linked to poor coping strategies when dealing with IPV.



CONCLUSION: This review found evidence of a linkage between pregnancy and IPV during pregnancy among adolescents. Given the long-term negative effects of IPV during pregnancy on adolescents and children, this conclusion points to the critical need for developing interventions to improve IPV detection during pregnancy in SSA among adolescents to interrupt its continuation into adulthood.

