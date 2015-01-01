|
Austin AE, Naumann RB, DiPrete BL, Geary S, Proescholdbell SK, Jones-Vessey K. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38195655
OBJECTIVE: Rates of death due to homicide, suicide and overdose during pregnancy and the first year postpartum have increased substantially in the USA in recent years. The aims of this study were to use 2018-2019 data on deaths identified for review by the North Carolina Maternal Mortality Review Committee (NC-MMRC), data from the North Carolina Violent Death Reporting System (NC-VDRS) and data from the Statewide Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (NC-SUDORS) to examine homicide, suicide and unintentional opioid-involved overdose deaths during pregnancy and the first year postpartum.
Gender; Violence; Poisoning; Mortality; Descriptive Epidemiology; Suicide/Self?Harm