Abstract

BACKGROUND: The 'Prospective Outcomes of Injury Study-10 years on' (POIS-10) aims to contribute to improving long-term disability, health and well-being outcomes for injured New Zealanders. This brief report describes recruitment, characteristics and key outcomes to 12 years post-injury.



METHODS: Between 2007 and 2009, the study recruited 2856 people, including 566 Māori, from New Zealand's Accident Compensation Corporation's entitlement claims register. People experienced a range of injury types, causes and settings; 25% had been hospitalised for their injury. POIS-10 data were primarily collected via interviewer-administered structured questionnaires.



RESULTS: Of the original participants, 2068 (92%) were eligible for follow-up in POIS-10. Of these, 1543 (75%) people participated between March 2020 and July 2021, including 240 Māori. Half of the participants (n=757; 50%) reported ongoing problems attributed to their injury 12 years earlier. Most reported difficulties with items assessing disability (WHO Disability Assessment Schedule II). For health-related quality of life (HRQoL), measured using the EQ-5D-5L, the prevalence of problems was higher 12 years post-injury compared with 12 months post-injury for four of five dimensions. Importantly, the prevalence of problems did not reduce to pre-injury levels for any HRQoL dimension.



DISCUSSION: POIS-10 highlights the importance of early post-injury interventions to improve health, disability and well-being outcomes of injured New Zealanders.

