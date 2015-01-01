SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Akubuiro S, Clay W, Nelson S, Cowan AE. Innov. Clin. Neurosci. 2023; 20(10-12): 29-34.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Matrix Medical Communications)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

38193101

PMCID

PMC10773604

Abstract

The increase in mental health issues among children and adolescents has been declared a health crisis in the United States, and recent increases in key measures (e.g., self-harm and suicidal behaviors) have been found to disproportionately impact youth from minority backgrounds. Access to mental health treatment for youth is limited, but for minority youth, access to culturally sensitive care is even more limited. This article discusses the ways in which misdiagnosis and underdiagnosis of mental health conditions can occur in minority youth and provides key points for clinicians to consider while working with minority youth to improve mental health outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; ADHD; adolescent psychiatry; misdiagnosis; ODD; Racial disparities

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print