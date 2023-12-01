Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the incidence and the game circumstances of concussion in the professional female (AFLW) and male (AFL) competitions of Australian Football, to identify potential targets for risk reduction.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort.



METHODS: Concussion data were obtained from the AFL injury database, which included all concussions sustained by AFL (Male) players from 2015 to 18 and AFLW (Female) players from 2017 to 19. Concussions were diagnosed by experienced clinicians utilising standardised concussion assessment tools and injury definitions, as well as video review. Video footage was analysed to determine the circumstances each concussion occurred, which included the action and the contact-point of impact.



RESULTS: The incidence of concussion was higher in the AFLW (Female) compared to the AFL (Male) (IRR = 2.12, 95 %CI 1.54 to 2.92). Video footage was available for 194/252 (77 %) concussions in the AFL and 35/44 (80 %) concussions in the AFLW. Male players were most frequently concussed during marking contests (28 %) with primary impact from the upper limb (22 %) or the shoulder (19 %). Conversely, being bumped (23 %) or tackled (20 %) were the main actions associated with concussion in female players, with the head (29 %) or the ground (23 %) the most common contact-points of impact.



CONCLUSIONS: In elite Australian Football a higher incidence of concussion was demonstrated in female compared to male players. The mechanisms associated with concussion were also found to differ between male and female competitions, suggesting that different injury prevention interventions may be beneficial. In particular, a review of tackling and bumping skills training and education in the AFLW may reduce the risk of concussion.

