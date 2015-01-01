|
Connell CM, Swanson AS, Genovese M, Lang JM. J. Trauma. Stress 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38193592
Despite the prevalence of exposure to potentially traumatic events (PTEs) among children involved with the child welfare system (CWS), trauma screening is not yet a common practice. The purpose of this study was to assess the impact of embedding a formal trauma screening process in statewide multidisciplinary evaluations for CWS-involved youth. A retrospective record review was conducted with two random samples of cases reflecting both pre- and postimplementation of formal screening procedures (n = 70 preimplementation, n = 100 postimplementation).
