Journal Article

Citation

Innocenti D, Simonit F, Desinan L. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 67: e102376.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.legalmed.2023.102376

PMID

38194752

Abstract

Burning a body is one of the best-known methods to conceal a crime. The aim of this study is to identify thermal changes in bones burned at pre-set temperatures. 100 cadavers undergone cremation were analysed. Cremation temperatures ranged from 600 to 1200 °C, whereas cremation time was monitored. Morphological and colour changes of the bones, the development of fire-related fractures and surface were studied to analyse bone response to thermal alteration.


Language: en

Keywords

Burned remains; Forensic archaeology; Methodologies of Archaeological research; Taphonomy

