Abstract

Burning a body is one of the best-known methods to conceal a crime. The aim of this study is to identify thermal changes in bones burned at pre-set temperatures. 100 cadavers undergone cremation were analysed. Cremation temperatures ranged from 600 to 1200 °C, whereas cremation time was monitored. Morphological and colour changes of the bones, the development of fire-related fractures and surface were studied to analyse bone response to thermal alteration.

