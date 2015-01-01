|
Citation
|
Innocenti D, Simonit F, Desinan L. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 67: e102376.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38194752
|
Abstract
|
Burning a body is one of the best-known methods to conceal a crime. The aim of this study is to identify thermal changes in bones burned at pre-set temperatures. 100 cadavers undergone cremation were analysed. Cremation temperatures ranged from 600 to 1200 °C, whereas cremation time was monitored. Morphological and colour changes of the bones, the development of fire-related fractures and surface were studied to analyse bone response to thermal alteration.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Burned remains; Forensic archaeology; Methodologies of Archaeological research; Taphonomy